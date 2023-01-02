ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

ASML stock opened at $546.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $805.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.