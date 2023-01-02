AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,855.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.