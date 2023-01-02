AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 244,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

AVITA Medical stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AVITA Medical

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.