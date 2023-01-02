B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.65.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
