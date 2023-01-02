B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

