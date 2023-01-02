Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basf from €59.00 ($62.77) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Basf from €67.00 ($71.28) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Basf Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

