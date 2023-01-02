Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

