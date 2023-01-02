Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

