Boralex Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

Boralex stock opened at C$40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

