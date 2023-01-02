Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

