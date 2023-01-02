Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $35.19 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $315.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

