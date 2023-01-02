Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $5.75

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

