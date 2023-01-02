Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $5.75

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Ardelyx
In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx
Ardelyx Price Performance
Shares of ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.86.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
