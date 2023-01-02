Brokers Issue Forecasts for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

PIPR opened at $130.19 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

