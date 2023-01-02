Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.35 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

