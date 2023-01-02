Brokers Set Expectations for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
