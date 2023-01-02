Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 83,733 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 245,219 shares valued at $14,309,519. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

