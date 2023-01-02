Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,521 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

