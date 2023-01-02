Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.