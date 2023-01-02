Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 10,693 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $234,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,215,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,474 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $165.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

