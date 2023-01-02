Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,702. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

NYSE:MOH opened at $330.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

