Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.59 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

