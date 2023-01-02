Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

