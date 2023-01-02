Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

