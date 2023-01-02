Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 67,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,860,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.87 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.