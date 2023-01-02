Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 55,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.