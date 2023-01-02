Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,257 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,405 shares of company stock worth $2,212,831. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

