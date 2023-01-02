Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 962 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $134.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

