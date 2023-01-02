Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $88.08.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

