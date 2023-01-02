Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of ETR opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

