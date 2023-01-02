Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 6.83 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 6.18 and a 12 month high of 47.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.22 and its 200-day moving average is 14.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

