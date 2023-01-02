Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.