Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $324,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $248.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

