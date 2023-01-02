Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.7 %

PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

