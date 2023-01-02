Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

