Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

WYNN opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

