Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

