Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,960 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zscaler by 142.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.74 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

