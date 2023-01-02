Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

