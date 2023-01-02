Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

