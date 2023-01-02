Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,042,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

