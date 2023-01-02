Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $508,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.