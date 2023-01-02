Cardinal Capital Management Buys 5,581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

