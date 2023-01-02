Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $611,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

