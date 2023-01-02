Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Cargojet Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:CJT opened at C$116.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.84. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.
Cargojet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.65%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
