Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

