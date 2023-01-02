Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Pfizer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.