Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

