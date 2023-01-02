Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %

CTLT stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

