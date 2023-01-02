Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CTLT stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

