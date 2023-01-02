CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CDW were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 23.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CDW by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.