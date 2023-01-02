Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 340,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

