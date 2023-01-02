Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 78.9% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

